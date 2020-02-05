StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £69,797,101

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £67,341,436

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £45,554,180

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £45,013,597

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£42,452,898

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £41,391,231

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £35,714,900

RDW	Redrow PLC value of shares traded £34,852,546

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £31,463,500

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £31,283,975

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £29,779,359

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £26,302,674

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £25,711,940

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £24,790,344

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £23,458,437

RHIM	RHI Magnesita NV value of shares traded £23,272,220

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £22,914,863

BDEV	Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £22,602,792

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £20,866,819

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £20,260,482

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £19,757,419

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £17,889,425

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £15,755,297

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £15,600,321

EZJ	easyJet PLC value of shares traded £14,703,410

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £14,343,211

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £13,869,743

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £13,400,961

TW.	Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £12,581,011

STAN	Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £12,417,992



