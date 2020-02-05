RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £69,797,101 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £67,341,436 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £45,554,180 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £45,013,597 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £42,452,898 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £41,391,231 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £35,714,900 RDW Redrow PLC value of shares traded £34,852,546 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £31,463,500 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £31,283,975 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £29,779,359 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £26,302,674 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £25,711,940 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £24,790,344 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £23,458,437 RHIM RHI Magnesita NV value of shares traded £23,272,220 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £22,914,863 BDEV Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £22,602,792 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £20,866,819 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £20,260,482 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £19,757,419 WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £17,889,425 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £15,755,297 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £15,600,321 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £14,703,410 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £14,343,211 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £13,869,743 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £13,400,961 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £12,581,011 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £12,417,992 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com