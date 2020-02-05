RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £100,933,774 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £90,251,213 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £77,155,523 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £76,754,016 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £70,355,662 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £66,629,390 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £62,998,935 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £59,241,377 STAN Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £50,703,818 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £46,357,498 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £45,424,480 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £44,281,541 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £41,938,793 SGE Sage Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £37,304,052 RDW Redrow PLC value of shares traded £36,239,761 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £34,031,204 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £32,816,398 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £32,622,513 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £30,531,632 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £30,046,021 WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £27,861,789 BDEV Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £27,188,644 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £26,662,530 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £26,209,452 MGGT Meggitt PLC value of shares traded £26,049,769 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £24,790,816 RHIM RHI Magnesita NV value of shares traded £23,545,907 BKG Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £22,283,044 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £21,862,658 NXT Next PLC value of shares traded £21,759,663 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com