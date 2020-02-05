StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £100,933,774

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£90,251,213

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £77,155,523

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £76,754,016

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £70,355,662

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £66,629,390

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £62,998,935

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £59,241,377

STAN	Standard Chartered PLC value of shares traded £50,703,818

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £46,357,498

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £45,424,480

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £44,281,541

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £41,938,793

SGE	Sage Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £37,304,052

RDW	Redrow PLC value of shares traded £36,239,761

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £34,031,204

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £32,816,398

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £32,622,513

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £30,531,632

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £30,046,021

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £27,861,789

BDEV	Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £27,188,644

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £26,662,530

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £26,209,452

MGGT	Meggitt PLC value of shares traded £26,049,769

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £24,790,816

RHIM	RHI Magnesita NV value of shares traded £23,545,907

BKG	Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC value of shares traded £22,283,044

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £21,862,658

NXT	Next PLC value of shares traded £21,759,663



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com