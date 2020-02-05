StockMarketWire.com - Metal Tiger welcomed news that drilling had commenced at the Perrinvale gold, copper and zinc project in Western Australia state.
Cobre, of which Metal Tiger owned 20%, had an 80% stake in Perrinvale.
Initial drilling would include about 1,000 metres of diamond core drilling at three prospects: Zinco Lago, Schwabe, and Monti.
At 1:39pm: [LON:MTR] Metal Tiger Plc Ord 0.01p share price was -0.05p at 1.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
