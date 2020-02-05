StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager St. James's Place said it had appointed Emma Griffin and Lesley-Ann Nash as non-executive directors.
Griffin was currently chair of Canadian wealth manager and insurer Investment Committee of Industrial Alliance Financial.
Nash, meanwhile, was stepping down from a director position in the UK government's cabinet office.
At 3:18pm: [LON:STJ] St Jamess Place PLC share price was +12.5p at 1193.5p
