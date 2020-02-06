StockMarketWire.com - Tate & Lyle saw solid growth in North America and Europe, Middle East and Africa in the final three months of 2019, but sales growth suffered in Asia Pacific and Latin America.
According to its latest trading update for the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Group's underlying performance was consistent with the first half and in line with expectations.
In sweeteners and starches, profit was higher than the comparative period with strong performance in manufacturing and supply chain and good cost discipline more than offsetting lower sweetener demand from joint ventures and continued industrial starch softness.
In commodities, profit was ahead of the comparative period due to the earlier phasing of annual contracts.
The Group's guidance for the year ending March 31, 2020 remains unchanged and Tate & Lyle continues to expect earnings per share growth in constant currency to be broadly flat to low-single digit.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
