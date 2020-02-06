StockMarketWire.com - Online gaming operator Gamesys said it had lowered its debt by repricing its existing credit facilities on more favourable terms.
The existing credit facilities, comprising of a £250m first lien term loan, a €336m first lien term loan, and a revolving credit facility had been repriced to lower the overall cost of debt by 50 basis points, while maintaining the interest rate step downs based on future leverage ratios.
The annualised interest saving based upon the debt balances as of 6th February 2020 was approximately £2.7m, the company said.
At 8:37am: [LON:GYS] share price was +11p at 791p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
