StockMarketWire.com - Cello Health reached an agreement to pay £1.6m to Access Intelligence after net assets of Pulsar fell below an agreed target following completion of the sale.
Under the terms of sale to Access Intelligence, Cello health agreed to make a cash adjustment for any difference from the agreed target level of net current assets at completion of the deal.
After finalising its review of the completion balance sheet prepared by AI, Cello reached an agreement to make a net cash payment of £1.6m for a corresponding net asset shortfall below the agreed target level of net current assets at closing, the company said.
In addition, the group and AI have agreed to a reduction in the purchase price through 4,076,238 AI shares being bought back by AI.
The company would retain 4.1m shares in AI after this full and final settlement.
At 9:01am: [LON:CLL] Cello Group PLC share price was -5p at 136.5p
