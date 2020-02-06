StockMarketWire.com - Image Scan said it would expand into the US market and expected sales growth to pick up pace on the back of a strong order intake toward the end of the year last year.
'The strong order intake at the end of 2019 left the company with a healthy orderbook of £1.7m, much of which should be recognised as sales in the period to March 2020,' the company said.
'Our order intake has continued to meet management expectations, with new security and industrial contracts,' it added.
Image Scan said it the prototype of a new security X-ray system had produced its first images and would be launched in the second half of the year.
Supporting its plan to enter the North America market, Imagine Scan it had contracted a former US Marine, who was an experienced programme manager and senior explosive ordnance disposal technician.
'I am particularly delighted to welcome our new sales consultant, as he comes with considerable experience and expertise, and gives us, for the first time, a footprint in the USA,' said Image Scan's chairman and chief executive, Bill Mawer.
At 9:22am: [LON:IGE] Image Scan Holdings PLC share price was +0.35p at 2.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
