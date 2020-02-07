StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure debt investor Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund said Anurag Gupta had been appointed as chief risk officer of its investment adviser.
Gupta was joining from KPMG in Canada, where he was a partner and global sector head for power in its global infrastructure practice.
Dolf Kohnhorst, Sequoia's previous CRO, would remain at the firm as a partner and concentrate full time on origination.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
