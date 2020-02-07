StockMarketWire.com - UK house prices rose by 0.4% to an average of £240,054 in January, compared to December, according to lender Halifax.
Compared to January 2019, house prices for the month had risen 4.1%.
Prices had posted stronger on-month gains in November and December, with rises of 1.2% and 1.8% respectively.
'A number of important market indicators continue to show signs of improvement,' Halifax managing director Russell Galley said.
'We have seen a pick-up in transactions with more buyer and seller activity consistent with a reduction in uncertainty in the UK economy.'
'However, it's too early to say if a corner has been turned.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
