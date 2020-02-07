StockMarketWire.com - 
HL.	Hargreaves Lansdown PLC value of shares traded £616,639,452

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £29,782,095

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £24,295,313

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £23,307,929

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £21,560,657

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £19,465,989

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £18,342,039

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £17,008,045

CLSN	CALISEN PLC ORD GBP0.01 (WI) value of shares traded £16,816,787

NXT	Next PLC value of shares traded £16,444,989

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £14,002,748

CDM	Codemasters Group Holdings Plc Ord 1p value of shares traded £13,961,981

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £13,051,876

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £12,845,849

BDEV	Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £11,793,440

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £11,261,845

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £10,619,517

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £10,618,946

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £10,459,974

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £9,140,296

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £8,763,396

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £8,747,033

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £7,474,131

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £7,144,990

ENOG	Energean Oil & Gas Plc value of shares traded £7,058,261

OXIG	Oxford Instruments PLC value of shares traded £6,857,913

ADM	Admiral Group PLC value of shares traded £6,771,556

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £6,728,117

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £6,687,026

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £6,634,739



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com