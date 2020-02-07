HL. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC value of shares traded £616,639,452 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £29,782,095 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £24,295,313 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £23,307,929 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £21,560,657 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £19,465,989 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £18,342,039 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £17,008,045 CLSN CALISEN PLC ORD GBP0.01 (WI) value of shares traded £16,816,787 NXT Next PLC value of shares traded £16,444,989 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £14,002,748 CDM Codemasters Group Holdings Plc Ord 1p value of shares traded £13,961,981 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £13,051,876 WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £12,845,849 BDEV Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £11,793,440 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £11,261,845 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £10,619,517 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £10,618,946 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £10,459,974 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £9,140,296 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £8,763,396 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £8,747,033 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £7,474,131 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £7,144,990 ENOG Energean Oil & Gas Plc value of shares traded £7,058,261 OXIG Oxford Instruments PLC value of shares traded £6,857,913 ADM Admiral Group PLC value of shares traded £6,771,556 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £6,728,117 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £6,687,026 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £6,634,739 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com