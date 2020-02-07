StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rio Tinto said shareholders would vote on a resolution at its annual general meeting in Australia requiring it to report carbon emissions targets.
The Anglo-Australian miner, which holds separate AGMs in the UK and Australia, said the resolution would be voted on 7 May, at its Australian AGM in Brisbane.
'Shareholders request that the company, in subsequent annual reporting, disclose short, medium and long-term targets for its scope-three greenhouse gas emissions and performance against the targets ...' the company said.
'Targets should reflect decarbonisation pathways for the company's products in line with the climate goals of the Paris Agreement,' the resolution also said.
At 10:04am: [LON:RIO] Rio Tinto PLC share price was -49.25p at 4241.25p
