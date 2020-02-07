StockMarketWire.com - The US non-farm unemployment rate rose to 3.6% in January, up from 3.5% in December, amid the creation of 225k jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The market had been expecting the employment rate to stay steady at 3.5%, though with a lower 163k jobs created.

Average hourly earnings rose 7 cents, or 0.2%, to $28.44, shy of market expectations for a 0.3% increase.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com