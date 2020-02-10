UK
11/02/2020 09:30 Manufacturing Production m/m
11/02/2020 09:30 GDP m/m
11/02/2020 09:30 Prelim GDP q/q
11/02/2020 09:30 Construction Output m/m
11/02/2020 09:30 Goods Trade Balance
11/02/2020 09:30 Industrial Production m/m
11/02/2020 09:30 Index of Services 3m/3m
11/02/2020 09:30 Prelim Business Investment q/q
US
11/02/2020 11:00 NFIB Small Business Index
11/02/2020 15:00 JOLTS Job Openings
EU
11/02/2020 10:00 ZEW Economic Sentiment
11/02/2020 10:00 German ZEW Economic Sentiment
JP
11/02/2020 06:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y
11/02/2020 23:50 M2 Money Stock y/y
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com