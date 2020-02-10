StockMarketWire.com - Hospital owner NMC Health confirmed media speculation that it had received takeover approaches from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and GK Investment Holding.
NMC Health described the approaches at 'highly preliminary'.
'No proposal has been made by either potential offeror and there have been no discussions as to the terms of any possible offer,' the company said.
'There can be no certainty that any offer will be made for the company, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made.'
NMC Health shares have recently been pressured by a critical report by short seller Muddy Water about the health of its balance sheet, which the company has rebuffed.
On Monday, NMC Health also said a review was being conducted to verify the size of the interests of some of its key shareholders, including chairman Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, to confirm if they had been incorrectly reported.
The company said it had been informed by Shetty that he and his advisers were in the process of carrying out a legal review in order to verify the interests of himself and associates including family members in NMC Health shares.
The review also had implications for the holdings and interests of Saeed Mohamed Butti Mohamed Khalfan Al Qebaisi and Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmed Al Muhairi, the company said.
The review suggested that their holdings 'have been incorrectly reported historically to the company and the market,' it added.
NMC Health said that its operations continued to perform 'strongly' and that it expected to report full-year 2019 results in-line with its expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: