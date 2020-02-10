StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials group Versarien said it was not aware of any material basis for a recent fall in its share price.
Versarien reiterated that it remained focused on its graphene commercialisation strategy and projects with its commercial partners.
It said it also continued to provide funding to 62%-owned subsidiary Gnanomat to ensure its continued development.
'Since acquisition, Gnanomat has sought to control its costs whilst still developing its technology, which has allowed Versarien to vary the initially envisaged intra-group loan as previously disclosed on 25 September 2018,' Versarien said.
'Versarien now expects to provide a loan of €0.3m this month to Gnanomat and continue to fund the working capital of Gnanomat, as it does for its other graphene technology businesses.'
Versarien said it cash at bank at 31 January was £1.53m and the available cash from its banking facilities was £0.72m, coming to a total of £2.25m available to the company.
