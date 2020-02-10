StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investor Tekcapital said portfolio company Belluscura had filed a patent application on an oxygen enrichment device for treating acute respiratory distress, including symptoms caused by coronavirus.
Belluscura and research partner Separation Design Group had announced the filing of a patent application covering novel integrated portable extracorporeal oxygenation and carbon dioxide removal systems.
The primary cause of death from respiratory viruses like the coronavirus and influenza, are the result of the fluids accumulating inside the lung's alveoli, which ultimately leads to the failure of the transfer of oxygen to and carbon dioxide out of the blood.
The current primary treatment for acute respiratory distress was oxygen therapy along with ventilator support.
'We are very excited about our next generation oxygen technologies,' Belluscura chief executive Bob Rauker said.
'With the launch this year of our first product, the X-PLOR portable oxygen concentrator, into the respiratory treatment field where over 250m people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the third leading cause of death, it is critical that we continue to innovate into the ever-expanding oxygen therapy market.'
