StockMarketWire.com - Leak detection group Water Intelligence said it expected its annual revenue and pre-tax profit to beat market expectations.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December was seen rising 33% to $2.4m, as revenue climbed 27% to $32.4m.
'Based on analyst expectations, the company's results are approximately one year ahead of schedule and higher than market expectations for revenue and profits before tax adjusted,' Water Intelligence said.
At 9:17am: [LON:WATR] Water Intelligence PLC share price was +31.5p at 349p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: