Leak detection group Water Intelligence said it expected its annual revenue and pre-tax profit to beat market expectations.

Pre-tax profit for the year through December was seen rising 33% to $2.4m, as revenue climbed 27% to $32.4m.

'Based on analyst expectations, the company's results are approximately one year ahead of schedule and higher than market expectations for revenue and profits before tax adjusted,' Water Intelligence said.


At 9:17am: [LON:WATR] Water Intelligence PLC share price was +31.5p at 349p



