StockMarketWire.com - Rose Petroleum said it had reached key milestones in the acquisition process for the McCoy lease in Colorado.
The company had previously signed a letter of intent with Captiva Energy for the acquisition an initial 10% of Captiva Energy's 89.5% working interest in the lease.
It also had an option to acquire up to a further 80% of Captiva Energy's working interest.
On Monday, Rose Petroleum said Captiva Energy had signed a lease amendment with the lessor of the McCoy lease, allowing for the drilling of extended, two-mile lateral horizontal wells.
Captiva Energy had also elected to support Great Western Operating Company's pending application for a 1,280-acre drilling spacing unit, which included the McCoy lease.
'These are exciting times for the company as we look to complete the acquisition and move closer to our goal of becoming an oil producer in the near term,' chief executive Colin Harrington said.
At 9:24am: [LON:ROSE] Rose Petroleum Plc share price was +0.13p at 1.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
