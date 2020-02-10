StockMarketWire.com - Utility provider to small businesses Yu said it had appointed current director Garry Pickering to the new executive role of director of trading services.
Pickering would now focus on the hedging, risk management and operational forecasting and analysis activities required of a gas and electricity portfolio, Yu said.
He would retire his board position to focus on the new role.
At 9:28am: [LON:YU.] Yu Group Plc share price was 0p at 102.5p
