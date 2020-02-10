StockMarketWire.com - Thor Mining said it had completion the planned sale of its interest in Sydney-listed listed Hawkstone Mining, for just over A$103k (£53k).
The sale process was conducted between November and early February.
Thor also announced that it had been informed that it as likely to receive offers for its royalty entitlement, in respect of the Spring Hill gold project, during the first quarter of calendar 2020.
At 9:31am: [LON:THR] Thor Mining PLC share price was 0p at 0.29p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
