StockMarketWire.com - Keystone IT said it expected an uplift to its net asset value amid plans to refinance its debt at a lower cost.
The company said it would redeem all of its outstanding 7.75% debenture stock 2020 and all of the outstanding 6.5% bonds 2023 on 13 March 2020.
Based on valuations as at 6 February, the payment of the aggregate redemption amounts would result in an uplift to net asset value with debt at fair value (including current year income) of about 1p a share, the company said.
'In addition, the company's finance costs, which in respect of the bonds and the stock currently amount to £2.2m per annum (about 16p per share), should be significantly reduced,' it added.
At 9:57am: [LON:KIT] Keystone Investment Trust Plc share price was -5p at 1747.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
