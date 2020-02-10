StockMarketWire.com - Rare diseases focused Mereo BioPharma said it had agreed to raise up to $33m from Novartis and investment group Aspire Capital Fund.
Novartis had entered into a $5m convertible equity financing arrangement with the company.
Aspire Capital Fund, meanwhile, would be issued up to $28m of the company's ordinary shares exchangeable for American Depositary Shares, including a $3m initial purchase.
Proceeds from the transactions would be used for general corporate purposes, including clinical trial activity and working capital.
At 2:00pm: [LON:MPH] Mereo Biopharma Group Ltd share price was +4.5p at 29.5p
