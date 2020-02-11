StockMarketWire.com - Cancer treatment delivery system developer N4 Pharma said it had signed a 14-month research collaboration with Nanomerics.
The two companies would work to produce and test two candidate formulations using N4 Pharma's Nuvec delivery system.
Nanomerics was a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of pharmaceutical products with enhanced bioavailability.
The collaboration would be split into two consecutive phases, each expected to last about seven months.
'This is an exciting opportunity for the company to accelerate the development of its Nuvec delivery system,' chief executive Nigel Theobald said.
'Through our collaboration with Nanomerics we will be gaining access to scientists and laboratories with considerable expertise in the field of nanotechnology delivery system development and testing.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
