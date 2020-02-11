StockMarketWire.com - Serinus Energy said a new well in Romania had flowed natural gas following the completion of testing work.
The Moftinu - 1004 well flowed 6.0m standard cubic feet per day on test, having been drilled to 1,000 metres.
The well had now been put on a five-day pressure build-up, after which it would be tied into a completed flowline connecting to the Moftinu gas plant.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: