StockMarketWire.com - The Investment Company reported a rise in net assets in the first half of the year, during which US-China trade and Brexit uncertainty weighed on investor sentiment. The company also said it was on track to meet its dividend payment.
For the six month period to 31 December 2019, the NAV increased by 7.61% whilst the share price rose by 16.11%, which was ahead of major UK indices.
'Current income projections anticipate that after covering the costs of running the company, sufficient income will be available, such that it is likely we will be able to cover the cost of the dividends,' the company said.
'With the Conservatives having such a large working majority, the major risk to the UK economy would appear to be a hard or no deal Brexit. This will no doubt be reflected in how Sterling moves against other currencies over the coming year,' it added.
At 9:20am: [LON:INV] Investment Company Plc the share price was +4p at 336p
