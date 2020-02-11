StockMarketWire.com - Advanced Oncotherapy said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with The London Clinic to operate the company's first commercial proton therapy facility on Harley Street in London.
Under the terms of the agreement, Advanced Oncotherapy would provide LIGHT proton accelerator and treatment room equipment and The London Clinic would source and manage staffing, governance and other services necessary for the clinical operation of the facility.
Advanced Oncotherapy and The London Clinic would receive a share of the profit generated by the centre.
At 9:37am: [LON:AVO] Advanced Oncotherapy PLC share price was -1.75p at 36.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
