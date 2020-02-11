StockMarketWire.com - Altus Strategies said it had received 15m shares in Canyon Resources following the termination of its Birsok bauxite joint venture agreement with Canyon on 9 February.
The shares had a current market value of approximately £1.1m and were subject to a voluntary 12-month escrow agreement.
Under the joint venture termination agreement, Altus was set to receive a total of 25m Canyon shares in two tranches. The next 10m Canyon shares would be issued in 12 months.
Altus now held 16,100,000 shares, representing a 3.4% stake in Canyon.
