StockMarketWire.com - Botswana Diamonds said drilling would start this week on targets identified at its Thorny River project in South Africa.
That drilling would be followed immediately by drilling at the M8 dyke at the Marsfontein mine, also in South Africa.
A first phase would include six percussion holes at Thorny River and three at Marsfontein.
A second phase of drilling would follow immediately if discoveries were confirmed.
At 1:23pm: [LON:BOD] Botswana Diamonds PLC share price was +0.05p at 0.7p
