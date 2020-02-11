StockMarketWire.com - Attis Oil & Gas said it had sold its interest in a Texan lease at the Red Cave formation for $50k, as part of a programme of asset sales announced last month.

Attis Oil & Gas had acquired the Bivins 115 lease in October 2019 for $23k.

'The company's asset disposal programme continues and further updates will be provided in due course,' it added.




