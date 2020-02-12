Interim Result
13/02/2020 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
13/02/2020 Gleeson (M J) Group PLC (GLE)
18/02/2020 Blancco Technology Group Plc (BLTG)
Final Result
13/02/2020 Indivior Plc (INDV)
13/02/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
13/02/2020 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
13/02/2020 Bank Of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO)
17/02/2020 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
18/02/2020 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)
18/02/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
18/02/2020 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
19/02/2020 RPS Group PLC (RPS)
20/02/2020 Telecom Egypt (TEEG)
20/02/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
20/02/2020 Morgan Sindall PLC (MGNS)
20/02/2020 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
20/02/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
20/02/2020 Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (0QT8)
AGM / EGM
13/02/2020 Tritax EuroBox Plc (EBOX)
13/02/2020 Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP)
18/02/2020 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)
18/02/2020 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
20/02/2020 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
Trading Statement
13/02/2020 Gem Diamonds Ltd (GEMD)
Ex-Dividend
13/02/2020 Residential Secure Income Plc (RESI)
13/02/2020 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
13/02/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
13/02/2020 Knights Group Holdings PLC (KGH)
13/02/2020 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
13/02/2020 Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
13/02/2020 Van Elle Holdings Plc (VANL)
13/02/2020 TheWorks.co.uk PLC (WRKS)
13/02/2020 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
13/02/2020 Tharisa Plc (THS)
13/02/2020 Halcor Metals Work Sa (0GJQ)
13/02/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group (JLEN)
13/02/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
13/02/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
13/02/2020 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (HSL)
13/02/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
13/02/2020 Coventry Building Society (CVBP)
20/02/2020 Heath (Samuel) & Sons PLC (HSM)
20/02/2020 One Savings Bank Plc (1SBA)
20/02/2020 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)
20/02/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)
20/02/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
20/02/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
20/02/2020 Independent Investment Trust Plc (IIT)
20/02/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
20/02/2020 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)
20/02/2020 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)
20/02/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
20/02/2020 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)
20/02/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)
20/02/2020 Nexus Infrastructure Plc (NEXS)
20/02/2020 Inland Homes PLC (INL)
