StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostics focused Oncimmune booked a deeper first-half loss on the back of higher staff and R&D costs.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through November amounted to £5.9m, compared to losses of £3.8m on-year.
Revenue rose to £0.31m, up from £0.12m.
Oncimmune said talks were ongoing with several potential commercial partners within NHS England.
The company said it also anticipated increased activity across its global distributor network, with expected second-half sales from Spain, Brazil, Malaysia and Singapore.
'We grew revenues in the period and are expecting second-half sales to continue to accelerate through increasing product sales and from our service business,' chief executive Adam M Hill said.
'We look forward to the commercial rollout of EarlyCDT Lung in several markets, including the US, in 2020 to further expand the reach of our technology to patients.'
At 8:50am: [LON:ONC] Oncimmune Holdings Plc share price was -0.5p at 31.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: