StockMarketWire.com - 88 Energy said an ice road needed to drill a key well in Alaska was now more than 80% complete, with the commencement of drilling on track for late February.
The permit to drill the Charlie-1 was was approved on Tuesday and all permits required for drilling were now in hand, it added.
At 9:20am: (LON:88E) 88 Energy Ltd share price was +0.05p at 1.18p
