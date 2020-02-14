StockMarketWire.com - Aviation services provider Air Partner said it had assisted with the evacuation of more than 300 British and EU nationals from Wuhan in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Non-stop flights departed Wuhan on 31 January and 8 February, carrying over 125 and 213 passengers, respectively, the company said.
Air Partner said it had also chartered an additional flight on 2 February from France to UK, bringing back British passengers and their dependents who had been aboard a French government evacuation flight from Wuhan.
'The coronavirus outbreak has been an extremely difficult time for everyone involved and we are very pleased to have safely repatriated a large number of British and EU nationals on behalf of the UK government,' chief executive Mark Briffa said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: