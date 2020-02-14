StockMarketWire.com - Europa Metals said a geotechnical study for its Toral lead, zinc and silver project in Spain had confirmed a 'cut and fill' mining method as a best option.
The estimated size of each mining block would be 40 metres, though 50 metres could be achieved, the company said.
'Work progresses well across all of our other workstreams and we look forward to announcing a further operational update in due course,' executive director Laurence Read said.
At 9:19am: [LON:EUZ] Europa Metals Ltd Ord Npv Di share price was 0p at 0.02p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: