StockMarketWire.com - Software provider to the asset finance industry Alfa Financial Software said it had formed a global partnership with Accenture.
The pact established a basis for Alfa and Accenture to market and work together on software implementation projects worldwide.
At 9:45am: [LON:ALFA] Alfa Financial Software Holdings Plc share price was +3.05p at 93.45p
