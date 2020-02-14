StockMarketWire.com - Software provider to the asset finance industry Alfa Financial Software said it had formed a global partnership with Accenture.

The pact established a basis for Alfa and Accenture to market and work together on software implementation projects worldwide.


At 9:45am: [LON:ALFA] Alfa Financial Software Holdings Plc share price was +3.05p at 93.45p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com