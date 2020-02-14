StockMarketWire.com - Conveyancing group ULS Technology said chairman Geoff Wicks had stood down, with immediate effect.

He had been replaced with current director Martin Rowland.

'ULS has come a very long way in the time that I have been chairman,' Wicks said.

'It is the correct time for me to step down to make sure that we have a board structure in place to see the investment in DigitalMove through to its full potential.'


At 9:51am: [LON:ULS] ULS Technology Plc share price was +1.5p at 59.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com