StockMarketWire.com - Conveyancing group ULS Technology said chairman Geoff Wicks had stood down, with immediate effect.
He had been replaced with current director Martin Rowland.
'ULS has come a very long way in the time that I have been chairman,' Wicks said.
'It is the correct time for me to step down to make sure that we have a board structure in place to see the investment in DigitalMove through to its full potential.'
