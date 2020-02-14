StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Pearson                                  570.60       +2.55%
Land Securities Group                    994.80       +2.45%
British Land Company                     589.20       +2.40%
Legal & General Group                    318.55       +2.30%
Informa                                  775.10       +2.23%
Nmc Health                               760.00       -7.11%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             214.50       -6.21%
Astrazeneca                             7324.00       -3.96%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              7772.50       -2.42%
Bae Systems                              646.50       -2.31%

FTSE 250
Galliford Try Holdings                   192.93      +10.65%
Dunelm Group                            1410.50       +8.67%
Balfour Beatty                           294.40       +4.25%
Grainger                                 327.70       +4.03%
Safestore Holdings                       852.50       +3.58%
Finablr                                   79.18       -4.89%
Plus500                                  867.60       -4.45%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding      425.25       -3.40%
Gvc Holdings                             838.20       -3.25%
Games Workshop Group                    6902.50       -3.12%

FTSE 350
Galliford Try Holdings                   192.93      +10.65%
Dunelm Group                            1410.50       +8.67%
Balfour Beatty                           294.40       +4.25%
Grainger                                 327.70       +4.03%
Safestore Holdings                       852.50       +3.58%
Nmc Health                               760.00       -7.11%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             214.50       -6.21%
Finablr                                   79.18       -4.89%
Plus500                                  867.60       -4.45%
Astrazeneca                             7324.00       -3.96%

AIM
Botswana Diamonds                          0.97      +34.48%
GoldStone Resources                        2.45      +28.95%
Novacyt S.A                               94.50      +21.94%
Active Energy Group                        0.63      +18.87%
LightwaveRF                                2.55      +18.60%
Gemfields                                 11.70      -63.44%
Baron Oil                                  0.14      -43.75%
Ascent Resources                           0.06      -36.84%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.16      -36.00%
Hydrodec Group                             7.00      -31.71%

Overall Market
Botswana Diamonds                          0.97      +34.48%
GoldStone Resources                        2.45      +28.95%
Novacyt S.A                               94.50      +21.94%
Active Energy Group                        0.63      +18.87%
LightwaveRF                                2.55      +18.60%
Gemfields                                 11.70      -63.44%
Baron Oil                                  0.14      -43.75%
Ascent Resources                           0.06      -36.84%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.16      -36.00%
Hydrodec Group                             7.00      -31.71%