FTSE 100 Pearson 570.60 +2.55% Land Securities Group 994.80 +2.45% British Land Company 589.20 +2.40% Legal & General Group 318.55 +2.30% Informa 775.10 +2.23% Nmc Health 760.00 -7.11% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 214.50 -6.21% Astrazeneca 7324.00 -3.96% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 7772.50 -2.42% Bae Systems 646.50 -2.31% FTSE 250 Galliford Try Holdings 192.93 +10.65% Dunelm Group 1410.50 +8.67% Balfour Beatty 294.40 +4.25% Grainger 327.70 +4.03% Safestore Holdings 852.50 +3.58% Finablr 79.18 -4.89% Plus500 867.60 -4.45% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 425.25 -3.40% Gvc Holdings 838.20 -3.25% Games Workshop Group 6902.50 -3.12% FTSE 350 Galliford Try Holdings 192.93 +10.65% Dunelm Group 1410.50 +8.67% Balfour Beatty 294.40 +4.25% Grainger 327.70 +4.03% Safestore Holdings 852.50 +3.58% Nmc Health 760.00 -7.11% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 214.50 -6.21% Finablr 79.18 -4.89% Plus500 867.60 -4.45% Astrazeneca 7324.00 -3.96% AIM Botswana Diamonds 0.97 +34.48% GoldStone Resources 2.45 +28.95% Novacyt S.A 94.50 +21.94% Active Energy Group 0.63 +18.87% LightwaveRF 2.55 +18.60% Gemfields 11.70 -63.44% Baron Oil 0.14 -43.75% Ascent Resources 0.06 -36.84% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.16 -36.00% Hydrodec Group 7.00 -31.71% Overall Market Botswana Diamonds 0.97 +34.48% GoldStone Resources 2.45 +28.95% Novacyt S.A 94.50 +21.94% Active Energy Group 0.63 +18.87% LightwaveRF 2.55 +18.60% Gemfields 11.70 -63.44% Baron Oil 0.14 -43.75% Ascent Resources 0.06 -36.84% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.16 -36.00% Hydrodec Group 7.00 -31.71%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
StockMarketWire.com -