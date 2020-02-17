StockMarketWire.com - Tullow Oil said an exploration well drilled off the coast of Peru, in which it had a 35% non-operating stake, had not discovered significant hydrocarbons.
The Marina-1 well, operated by Australia's Karoon Energy, had been drilled on the Z-38 licence to a depth 3,022 metres in 362 metres of water.
The well tested the La Cruz and Mal Pelo formations, where minor gas shows were encountered, however there were no indications of hydrocarbons in the primary targets in the Tumbes formation.
'This is the first ever well in the deep-water section of the under-explored Tumbes basin,' Tullow Oil chief operating officer Mark MacFarlane said.
'We will now integrate the important well information with the seismic data that we are currently reprocessing and update our prospect inventory for blocks Z-38 and Z-64.'
'Tullow is building an extensive exploration position in Peru and, while this result is not what we had hoped for, we remain positive about Peru's wider offshore exploration potential.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: