StockMarketWire.com - Asset manager Jupiter Fund Management said it had struck a deal to acquire Merian Global Investors for at least £370m in shares.
The enlarged group would have combined assets under management of £65bn as at 31 December 2019.
Merian had asset under management of £22.4bn as at 31 December.
As well as bolster AuM, the acquisition was expected to deliver substantial cost efficiencies and a low-to-mid-teen accretion to underlying earnings per share, Jupiter said.
Under the terms of the deal, Jupiter proposed to acquire Merian for an upfront equity consideration of £370m, with an additional deferred earn-out of up to £20m, subject to performance milestones.
Following completion of the deal, Merian shareholders would own about 17% of the enlarged group.
'Jupiter sees this as an attractive opportunity to acquire a high quality independent active manager that would represent a strong fit with Jupiter in both investment management philosophy and culture,' the company said.
Completion of the acquisition was expected to occur in the second half of 2020, with 1 July believed to be the earliest date the deal could be completed, the company added.
