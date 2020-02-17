StockMarketWire.com - Frontier IP said its portfolio company Cambridge Raman Imaging had been awarded €140K by the European Union's Graphene Flagship to accelerate development of its graphene-enabled scanning raman microscope.
The company, a spin out from the University of Cambridge and the Politecnico di Milano in Italy, was incorporated in March to develop and commercialise the joint work of both universities to create graphene-based ultra-fast lasers.
Frontier IP owned 33.3% of the Cambridge Raman Imaging.
The technology used graphene to modulate ultra-short pulses of light that can be synchronised in time and are much lower cost than conventional systems.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
