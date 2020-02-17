StockMarketWire.com - Anglo American said Chris Griffith would be stepping down as chief executive of its platinum unit, after more than seven years in the role.
Griffith would step down at Anglo American Platinum's annual general meeting on 16 April.
His successor was expected to be an internal candidate, from within Anglo American, and would be revealed in the near future, the company said.
Anglo American currently owned 77.3% of Anglo American Platinum.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
