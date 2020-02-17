StockMarketWire.com - Communications company CloudCall said it was teaming up with Vincere, a customer relationship manager within the recruitment sector.
The partnership would allow Vincere's customers to benefit from access to CloudCall's software suite, including advanced telephony and SMS features, as well as call recording and real-time business reporting.
'We continue with our strategy to recruit more CRMs, we are pleased to announce our partnership with Vincere,' Cloudcall said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
