StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said it had signed a distribution agreement with Advanced NutriSolutions for the US and Canada.
Advanced NutriSolutions would supply OptiBiotix Health subsidiary ProBiotix's cholesterol and blood pressure-reducing probiotic strain in the countries, under an exclusive licence.
At 8:14am: [LON:OPTI] Optibiotix Health Plc share price was +3.5p at 68p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: