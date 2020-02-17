StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said it had signed a distribution agreement with Advanced NutriSolutions for the US and Canada.

Advanced NutriSolutions would supply OptiBiotix Health subsidiary ProBiotix's cholesterol and blood pressure-reducing probiotic strain in the countries, under an exclusive licence.


At 8:14am: [LON:OPTI] Optibiotix Health Plc share price was +3.5p at 68p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com