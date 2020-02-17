StockMarketWire.com - Advanced Oncotherapy said Mediterranean Hospital of Limassol, Cyprus, had agreed to purchase its proton therapy system for €50m.
Under the terms of the agreement, the installation of a three-treatment room system was due to commence before the end of 2023, to coincide with the completion of construction works being carried out at the hospital, the company said.
Advanced Oncotherapy, the Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus and Synergy Wealth Management also agreed to receive a share of the net profits from the clinical services.
'The LIGHT (Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology) system will enable the hospital to offer its cancer patients an additional treatment option that combines the advantages of minibeam radiation therapy with the more precise ballistics of protons to further reduce the side effects of radiation,' Advanced Oncotherapy said.
At 8:25am: [LON:AVO] Advanced Oncotherapy PLC share price was +4.5p at 40.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
