StockMarketWire.com - Ormonde Mining said it had completed a sale of its 30% interest in the Barruecopardo tungsten mine in western Spain for €6m.
Michael Donoghue and John Carroll had retired as directors of the company, while Jonathan Henry had been appointed executive chairman.
Tim Livesey and Richard Brown had also been appointed as non-executive directors.
At 9:11am: [LON:ORM] Ormonde Mining PLC share price was -0.05p at 0.75p
