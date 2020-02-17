StockMarketWire.com - Nanomaterials manufacturer Nanoco said it had filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Samsung Electronics in the state of Texas.
Nanoco had alleged that each of the defendants, which included various Samsung entities, had 'willfully infringed the company's patents'.
It was seeking a permanent injunction from further acts of infringement and 'significant' monetary damages.
Nanoco also said that it was continuing to review its strategic options, including a potential sale of the company.
'Historically the group worked collaboratively with Samsung on developing enhanced quantum dots based on our unique and patented CFQD quantum dot technology and associated IP,' chairman Christopher Richards said.
'We were therefore naturally disappointed when Samsung ended the collaboration and launched its QD based televisions without entering into either a licensing or supply agreement with Nanoco.'
'Whilst the lawsuit has been filed, Nanoco continues to remain open to finding a mutually acceptable commercial solution.'
At 9:57am: [LON:NANO] Nanoco Group PLC share price was +1.25p at 22.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
