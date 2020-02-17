StockMarketWire.com - Fox Marble said it had signed two new agreements to process third-party blocks of stone with Egzoni and Skifteri.
The stone would be processed at the company's factory at Lipjan in Kosovo.
The agreements were for two years with an expected volume of 325 tons per month, generating about €300K per year in expected revenues, the company said.
'These new agreements demonstrate the validity of the decision to introduce this new revenue stream. It allows Fox Marble to utilise more of its factory capacity and increase operating efficiency, whilst still processing its own marble for sale globally as well as in the wider Balkan market,' said Chris Gilbert, chief executive.
At 9:58am: [LON:FOX] Fox Marble Holdings share price was +0.2p at 2.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
