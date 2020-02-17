StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rio Tinto downgraded its annual iron ore shipment guidance after a tropical cyclone disrupted operations and damaged infrastructure in Western Australia state.
Shipments of the steel-making ingredient for the year through December were now expected at between 324m and 334m tonnes, down from previous guidance of between 330m and 343m tonnes.
Rio Tinto said it was working with its customers to minimise any supply disruptions.
The company said its iron ore operations in the state's remote Pilbara region were resuming progressively.
'The cyclone caused infrastructure damage across our entire Pilbara network, including impact to access roads, electrical and communications infrastructure and accommodation,' it said.
'All mine sites experienced some disruption and will take time to return to normal operations.'
At 1:08pm: [LON:RIO] Rio Tinto PLC share price was +16p at 4213p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
