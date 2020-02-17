StockMarketWire.com - Subprime lender Provident Financial has been fined £2.8m by British authorities for not treating customer of its Moneybarn car finance unit fairly when they fell behind on loan repayments.
Moneybarn also did not communicate the likely financial consequences of failing to keep up with payments to customers in a way which was clear, fair and not misleading, the Financial Conduct Authority said.
Provident Financial said the authority had now issued its final notice in respect of the investigation into Moneybarn's historic lending practices.
The notice related to forbearance and termination practices between April 2014 and October 2017.
'Moneybarn worked collaboratively with the FCA during the investigation, accepted its findings, and put in place clear, effective and appropriate processes to address the FCA's concerns by October 2017,' Provident Financial said.
'Moneybarn completed a redress programme to compensate all potentially affected customers in the third quarter of 2019, and the total cost of the investigation was within the £20m provision originally established in 2017.'
The FCA said more than 1,400 customers, many of them vulnerable, defaulted after entering into unsustainable short-term repayment plans.
Moneybarn had voluntarily provided redress of more than £30m to all 5,933 customers potentially affected by its failings without requiring them to demonstrate that they have suffered any financial detriment, the regulator said.
At 1:15pm: [LON:PFG] Provident Financial PLC share price was -8.35p at 460.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: